New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 358.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.83. 1,813,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,110. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

