Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $530,733.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $530,733.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,406,834,092 coins and its circulating supply is 5,498,584,092 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

