Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0117 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $723,037.00 and $1.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

