NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,077.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $115,077.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $50.98 and $7.50.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

