NOIA Network Trading Up 9.5% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $33,098.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,487,769 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

