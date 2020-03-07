Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.92

News coverage about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 39,624,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,239,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -357,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

