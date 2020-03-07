NoLimitCoin Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $501,308.00 and $3,157.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,062,137 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

