Northeast Investment Management Purchases 728 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,596,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $191.95 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $154.16 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

