NPCoin (NPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,698.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $11,698.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052378 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

