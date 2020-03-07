NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.0629

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $690,668.00 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

