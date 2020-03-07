Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stake Raised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,224 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 4.0% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Nutrien worth $89,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 355.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 127.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

