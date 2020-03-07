Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.0692 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

