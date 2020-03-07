Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Oceaneering International worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OII stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $808.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.16. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

