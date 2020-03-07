ODEM Market Cap Tops $11.30 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $333,274.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

