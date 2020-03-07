Odyssey One Day Volume Reaches $308,442.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Kucoin, Upbit and FCoin. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $308,442.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Upbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

