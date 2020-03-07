Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,241 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $181.09. 24,504,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.33. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

