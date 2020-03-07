Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,742 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. British American Tobacco makes up about 2.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. 2,704,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,990. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

