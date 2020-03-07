Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 493,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.55. 26,934,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,271,671. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $159.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.