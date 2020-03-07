Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.