Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 48,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6,886.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. 1,655,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,950. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

