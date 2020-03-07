Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,231. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

