Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,589.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.52 on Friday, reaching $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,755,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,727. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.