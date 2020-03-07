Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. American Express comprises approximately 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of American Express by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,897,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,429. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.