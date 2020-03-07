Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.27. 6,596,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

