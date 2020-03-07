Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. InterContinental Hotels Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,581,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 838,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,393. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.