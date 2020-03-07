Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 211,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. EQT makes up approximately 2.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. State Street Corp increased its position in EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934,393 shares in the last quarter. Share Andrew L. increased its position in EQT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in EQT by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,022,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EQT by 1,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

EQT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,484,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

