Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. 25,365,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,033,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

