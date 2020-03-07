Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Crown accounts for about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 862.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 230,511 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $12,767,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $9,379,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

