Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,280. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

