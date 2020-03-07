Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $283.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,361,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.