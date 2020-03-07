Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,119. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

