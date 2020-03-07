Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded down $20.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,298.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.98. The company has a market capitalization of $892.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

