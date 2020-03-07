Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,539 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.77. 5,605,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,578. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

