Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,890. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

