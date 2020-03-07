Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 3,888,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

