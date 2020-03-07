Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,976. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

