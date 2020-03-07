Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $22.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. 5,245,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,991.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,838.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

