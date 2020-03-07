Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,566,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,985,000 after buying an additional 162,099 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

BABA stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,674,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

