Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

