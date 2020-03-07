Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 18,099,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

