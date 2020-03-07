Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,883 Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Manitowoc by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 548,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,685. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

