Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,894 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price target (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.59. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.