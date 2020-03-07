Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned 0.20% of AdvanSix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AdvanSix by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AdvanSix by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 402,181 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 56.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

ASIX stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $385.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.