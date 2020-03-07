Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,875 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 269,352 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,439,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,813. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average is $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.