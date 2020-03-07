Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 116,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 189,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,544,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.04. 2,973,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,234. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

