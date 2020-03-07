Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 229,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

