Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,814,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.61 and a 1-year high of $169.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

