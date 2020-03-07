Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 1,479,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,354,000 after buying an additional 1,164,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,757,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

