Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.10). Okta posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Okta stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $54,047.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $110,294,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

