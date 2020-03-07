OneLedger (OLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $407,758.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, BitForex and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $407,758.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,285,028 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

